Families looking for a day out are being warned about purchasing knock-off tickets for St Andrews Aquarium after 300 were “stolen”.

Bosses at the Fife attraction said that the charity passes, worth around £3,000, were taken earlier this week.

Passes are being offered on the Facebay Dundee selling page for as little as £5. Adult day tickets usually coast £11.

Those who bought the tickets could be turned away.

A spokeswoman for St Andrew’s Aquarium hit out at the thieves with the stolen passes usually given to the local community and charity.

She said: “We have a good idea who took the vouchers because our CCTV cameras filmed the individual sneaking into the office where they are kept.

“What makes it even worse is that these are charity passes. We give them out as raffle prizes to local people, businesses and schools who are raising money for good causes.

“With it being the Easter holidays, we want to alert families that these stolen vouchers are being offered for sale online. The Aquarium is expecting a huge number of visitors to our new ‘Amazing Amazon’ zone and we don’t want to turn anyone away because they present a stolen voucher.”

Police Scotland are investigating the theft.

A spokesman for the force said said: “Police in Fife are investigating following the theft of a number of family pass vouchers from St Andrews Aquarium.

“The incident happened sometime between 10am and 5pm on Tuesday April 4 and officers are currently following a positive line of inquiry.”