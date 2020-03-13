Dundee community group fears budget problems could lead to event cancellations

A community group’s council grant has been slashed by £30,000 and officials fear it’s just the start of more severe cuts as the authority looks to plug a budget blackhole.

Stobswell Forum has watched its funding fall by 25%, from £125,000-92,500, following the council’s budget announcement last week.

The group has said that if the trend of cuts continues it could jeopardise some of the events the forum organises in future years.

Group members were told of the funding reduction at their latest meeting, but chairman Colin Clement insisted the popular Celebration in the Park festival will still go ahead.

And Mr Clement said: “It was a bit of a shock to the system to start with.

“So we are in the position where our biggest funder has 25% less to spend.

“But the Celebration in the Park event will go ahead on Sunday, August 9 this year in Baxter Park.

“However, if there are further cuts in the coming years it will make things difficult.

“All events will go ahead this year like Stobfest and Celebration in the Park, but looking forward the thinking is the budget will be reduced again so everything comes under stress.

“We have reduced our budget for Celebration in the Park from £4,800 to £2,300. There are two reasons for that, the first is that we have an adequate reserve (of cash) and the second is that the event makes money.

“We get payments from the funfair people and stall holders plus the food providers.

“I made the reduction because I thought as we are a community organisation I felt it is a moral right to show the lead. We want to support as many causes in the area.”

Dundee City Council announced a raft of cuts last week, as it looks to save £.6.5m over the next financial year.

But Mr Clement refused to blame the authority and said its hand had been forced by a lack of funding from central government.

He said: “I think people who point the finger in situations like this when they blame the council and councillors are wide of the mark.

“The council’s budget comes from the Scottish Government which in turn comes from Westminster.

“And if Dundee City Council had more money then they would give us more money.

“If there is a limited budget then it is about thinking differently. It is going to be difficult for everybody.”