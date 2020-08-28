Stobswell mural finally complete with the four-storey art work already brightening up the area

Stobswell’s newest – and biggest – work of art is now complete.

Despite the miserable weather, Cardean Street’s new four-storey mural has already started brightening up the neighbourhood.

The impressive centrepiece is the brainchild of Open/Close Dundee artists Fraser Gray, Martin McGuinness and Russell Pepper, in partnership with Hillcrest Homes and with support from Dundee City Council and paint donors Dulux.

The artwork forms part of the Open/Close series, which has seen a trail of vibrant artworks created around the city.

It depicts a scene from a traditional Stobswell close, with visual nods to local landmarks including Swannie Ponds and Baxter Park. The design was conceived in consultation with nearby residents, businesses and the wider Stobswell community.

Artist Fraser Gray said: “The design was chosen as a homage to ‘the close’ – a place that functions as a connection between the family, the home and the community.

“Injecting bright colour into the environment was also one of the key objectives highlighted through engagement with the local community.”

Hillcrest chief executive Angela Linton added: “We have previously enjoyed a fantastic partnership with Open/Close in Stobswell, where with our support 20 unloved doors were given a new lease of life, becoming canvases for some very bright and creative pieces.

“With this huge gable-end mural being one of the biggest in Dundee, it’s an amazing opportunity to be involved in creating a hugely unique piece of artwork that will not only put Stobswell on Dundee’s creative map, but can be enjoyed by the local community for many years to come.”

The mural was finally erected after a two-year battle to gain permission from Dundee City Council with work on the painting taking just over a week to complete.

Artists Fraser and Martin were also responsible for the North/South artwork on the pillars of the Tay Road Bridge.