Stobswell mural approved by Dundee City Council

A plan to paint a four-storey high mural on the gable end of a block of flats in Stobswell has been approved by city council officers.

Hillcrest Homes lodged the application for the side of 8 Cardean Street last month, on behalf of the street art movement Open/Close Dundee.

While not funding the project, the housing association has provided guidance and expertise in making it possible.

Artists Fraser Gray and Martin McGuinness have created a design depicting the close interior in bright colours.

Residents have warmed to the idea, although some had expressed fears about disruption during the painting process.

Those concerns were allayed by Open/Close Dundee, which said no scaffolding will be used in creating the artwork on the gable end.

Dundee City Council said the artwork was permitted under Scottish guidelines on painting the exterior of buildings.