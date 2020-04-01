Stobswell garage goes the extra mile for NHS staff and key workers

A Dundee garage has been applauded for its efforts in helping front line workers ‘carry on’ tackling Covid-19.

Dundee M.O.T. Centre on Dura Street has been offering discounted services for NHS Tayside staff and other key workers.

Business owner, Ross Macphail rolled-out the initiative as well as a free collection and drop-off service of vehicles for those who need it.

Speaking yesterday, the 30-year-old revealed the venture has already been well received by nurses who need their car to travel to Ninewells Hospital.

He said: “We’ve seen the key work that’s been done by NHS staff and other key community workers.

“It’s clearly a challenging time for everyone, but as a business we wanted to ensure we were doing our bit to help those workers get to and from work.”

As well as offering 20% discounts on a range of services, the garage boss has also been donating free seat covers to those working through unprecedented conditions.

He added: “The free car covers have gone down very well. We’ve seen a huge demand for people looking to get these.

“Especially NHS staff who need to protect their seats given the situation they are in at the moment. We’ve also donated three boxes of seat covers to the labour suite at Ninewells Hospital as well.

“We’ve had community care workers coming in to pick some up in between jobs too.”

Ross and his team’s efforts have been well received online by people across the city, especially nurses.

He added: “We’ve had a number of people from the health service that have contacted us.

“We heard people were in scenarios where they had no other means of getting to work, so it’s been great to help in any way we can.

“It’s been fantastic to see people across the city trying to help others, if and where they can.”

The former Craigie High pupil said he and his staff were following all necessary guidelines to keep the garage running throughout lockdown..

He added: “We’ve been ensuring all the work force have been working safely both in the garage and while collecting vehicles.

“It’s been challenging, but as a business we just want to try and help where we can to ensure others can carry on doing what they need to do.”

