Stobswell festival 2020 dates unveiled

The date for the 2020 annual Stobfest in Stobswell has been revealed.

The event next year will take place between May 8 and May 11.

A spokesman said: “Stobfest is our annual festival.

“In 2020 it’ll run from May 8-17. We’ll feature food and drink, history, science, art, music, song, fun and play, sport and wellbeing and lots more. “

Organised by the Stobswell Forum, the event aims to celebrate everything good about the area by shining a light on the groups at the heart of the community.

The event launched in May 2016 and was deemed a huge success as scores of people gathered for 10 days of entertainment.

A spokesman said Stobfest was about celebrating everything local and good that’s happening in Stobswell.

Anyone interested in taking part should email info@stobswell.org.uk