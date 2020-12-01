Stobswell Christmas lights are shining again at Morgan Academy after council funding was secured to continue the annual tradition.

Members of Stobswell Forum have spent the last few weeks making preparations for the area’s festive celebrations – culminating in this evening’s switch on of the Morgan Academy Christmas tree lights.

The team secured funding from Dundee City Council’s Festive Fund earlier this year, and have already launched events including their pop-up North Pole Post Office and Christmas drop-off shop on Albert Street.

© Dougie Nicolson/ DCT Media

To avoid crowds gathering, the organisers took the decision to record the Stobswell Christmas lights switch on – which can be viewed above.

Musical performances by pupils from Morgan Academy and Clepington Primary brought in the switch on, accompanied by a few words from the Dundee Lord Provost Ian Borthwick and a Christmas tale by local storyteller Robbie Fotheringham.

© Stobswell Forum

Mr Borthwick said: “To the people of Stobswell. I wish you all, and your families, a very good Christmas and a happy new year.

“Stay safe, because it’s important that we look after not only ourselves but the community generally. The best wishes to everyone in Stobswell.”

© Stobswell Forum

Colin Clement, of the forum, said: “This is the first time the Stobswell Forum have organised the local festive celebrations. It’s been daunting, exciting and so much fun in equal measure, but it’s great to see the Stobswell Christmas lights shining.

“While the organisation has been a challenge, it’s great that the community now has the opportunity to decide what they want to see happen in their locality and most importantly – get involved.

“Timescales were pretty tight due to Covid-19 but we see this as just the start.

“The Stobswell Forum want to start planning for Christmas 2021 early in the new year and the first thing we want to do is invite people to get involved in the design, planning and delivery of the 2021 event.”

Members of the public are invited to donate items, including hats, scarves, toiletries and non-perishable foods, to the Stobswell Community Christmas appeal.

Donations can be handed into the North Pole Post Office at 170 Albert Street, open on Saturdays between 10am and 4pm.