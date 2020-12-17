Since launching their Christmas Appeal last month the Stobswell Forum has been “blown away” by the response from the public.

At least 300 children and young people are to benefit from the forum’s appeal, which included setting up the North Pole Post Office and Christmas Drop-off shop on Albert Street where members of the public were invited to drop off donations for those in need in Stobswell.

The pop-up post office, which opens for the final time on Saturday, also gives children the chance to drop off their letters to Santa and receive a reply.

© Supplied by Stobswell Forum

The forum also received an “overwhelming response” after reaching out to local organisations for help in identifying vulnerable families who could benefit from the appeal.

Donations including toys, hats, scarves, selection boxes and toiletries have already been given to the Salvation Army, Central Youth Team for Stobswell and Hilltown, One Parent Families Scotland and Boomerang Dundee.

Further donations from Sharon Allan Hair Design, Maryfield Police Station, Kanzen Karate and KR Makeup filled two large boxes of food and a box of toiletries which will be distributed to those in need.

A large amount of toiletries were also donated for Dundee Foodbanks’ Christmas food parcels. And Butties, on Albert Street, decided to donate the tip money they had collected over the past year to buy presents for the children of the vulnerable families who attend the Boomerang Centre.

© Supplied by Stobswell Forum

Chair of Stobswell Forum, Colin Clement, said: “We have been humbled and blown away by the overall response from the whole of Stobswell – it’s been fantastic – and there’s still time left to donate.

“The community appeal and the response to the Letters to Santa initiative, has really shown what can happen when a whole community comes together.

“So many people have got involved, offering their time, their skills, donations, and a warm drink and cake, and for every little thing, we are incredibly grateful.

“Organising a series of events and activities during the Covid pandemic coupled with tight timescales was a challenge, but if this year’s response is anything to go by we know that with extra planning time and time to give the people and businesses of Stobswell the opportunity to share their ideas and get involved, the possibilities are endless.

“2021 Christmas in Stobswell will be bigger and better and most definitely one to remember.”

Ken Linton, who runs Dundee Foodbank, said: “All at Dundee Foodbank would like to thank the generous people of Stobswell and the Stobswell Forum for the excellent donation of toiletries which we can add to a food parcel to give a little extra at Christmas”