Revellers from a Dundee pub proved that they had a very dark sense of humour when they turned up at a local bowling green carrying a coffin.

Dougie Taylor, 50, a member of the Maryfield Bowling Club and Stobswell Bar regular, said plans were already afoot for next year’s event after a cowboy riding a costume bull led a procession into Maryfield Bowling Club accompanied by pallbearers carrying a life-size casket containing the Grim Reaper.

The hilarious video, which was posted online on Sunday afternoon, was the build-up to an annual bowling match which sees Stobswell Bar regulars vying to take bragging rights as the bottom of the bar compete against the top of the bar in lawn bowls.

The annual bowling event has “escalated” over recent years after it was set up in memory of former Stobie Bar barmen, John Ward.

The 90-second clip shows a number of revellers from the Stobswell Bar young team coming along Madeira Street being led by a cowboy while a purple flare is set alight.

The procession comes to a halt as coffin bearers make their way into the bowling club to unveil a man wearing a Grim Reaper costume inside.

Dougie said the “light-hearted” antics had made for a “great day”, although some people may have been perplexed as the group made their way up the Forfar Road on Sunday afternoon.

He said: “Every year the lads try and outdo themselves – there is talk of trying to get a plane involved in it somehow next year but there was over 100 people there yesterday – we’ve been doing it for the past four years now.

“It is titled the top of the bar vs the bottom of the bar – basically the young boys against the old boys. Fortunately I still find myself in the young team and we took the victory on the day.

“We put the Grim Reaper in the casket on Madeira Street and we walked him in – we had one of the old team’s names on the casket.

“It was hilarious. After the match the celebrations continued in the Stobswell Bar – there’ll be a few sore heads today.”