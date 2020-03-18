Stobfest will not go ahead due to Covid-19 outbreak, confirm organisers

Stobfest 2020 has been cancelled.

The festival, which was due to run from May 8-17 will not go ahead as a result of the coronavirus.

The virus has now claimed the lives of three people in Scotland, with 24 confirmed cases of the virus in patients in Tayside.

Posting on social media, the Stobswell Forum, who organise the event, said: “We hope that we will still be able to have an event in some form later in the year, we’ll keep everyone posted.

“In the meantime please stay safe and look after your loved ones and follow all Scottish Government guidelines.”

The group also announced that several upcoming meetings are cancelled including tonight’s Celebration in the Park meeting, the Stobfest meeting on March 31, the Stobswell Forum AGM on April 6 and the Stobswell Forum meeting on May 6.

