StobFest organisers inviting stallholders to join week of community events

The Stobswell Events Group is looking for stallholders for StobFest 2019.

The festival will run from Friday May 10 to Saturday May 18, with a gala day taking place on the final day.

Organisers are looking for stallholders including people who make and sell dog items or do dog activities, people who make/sell or practise holistic/alternative wellbeing activities or carry out wellbeing talks.

They are also looking for stallholders to deliver children’s activities, both inside and outside and for those who make healthy food.

Anyone who wishes to be a stallholder will need a certificate and licence to sell and trade in Dundee.

The festival is back for its fourth year and there will be a variety of family friendly activities in Baxter Park.

On Saturday May 11 there will be taster sessions of yoga, massage and a group walk.

On May 12 people will be able to celebrate all things dog related with competitions, a dog photographer and the Westie Walk, with all breeds of dog welcome.

There will also be music from the Dundee Instrumental Band as well as dog agility and training.

Gala day will see a parade, pipe band and lots of family activities.

For more information contact info@stobswell.org.uk.