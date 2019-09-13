Still time to sign up for Dundee Cyclathon and raise funds for charity

Dundee cyclists are gearing up to raise money with pedal power.

Hundreds of people will line up on Sunday at the city’s Camperdown House for the Dundee Cyclathon run by the Rotary Club of Claverhouse.

But organisers say there is still time to sign up for the event by clicking on dundeecyclathon .com – a new website which allows riders to sign up in advance and collect their entry numbers on the day.

The cyclathon, which starts and finishes at Camperdown House, follows the 26-mile Dundee Green Circular cycle route and begins at 10.30am.

The new mini cyclathon, a journey of three laps around Camperdown Park, beginning at 11.30am, has been introduced to appeal to younger children and those cyclists preferring a shorter distance.

It is hailed as a fun day out for families, groups and individuals and aimed at raising money for the Scottish Association for Mental Health or a charity of the individual’s choice.

Water stations are situated along the route.