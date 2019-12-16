Still time to get involved in Help for Kids Christmas Toy Appeal in Dundee and Perth

A Tayside charity is urging members of the public to make a young person’s Christmas by donating to its annual appeal.

Members of the public have until Wednesday to support Help For Kids Christmas Toy Appeal by buying a present for a child in need and dropping it off at their local collection point.

For the second year, the charity are partnering with Tesco, who will have drop off points at various stores for people to place their gift.

The charity are looking for unwrapped gifts for boys and girls up to the age of 18.

Recommended donations include, arts and creative play, action figures, baby and pre-school toys, dolls and soft toys, Lego and Bricks, cosy PJ’s, slippers and dressing gowns, games, puzzles and books, and toiletries gift sets for teenage boys and girls.

Dundee drop off points are Tesco stores on Kingsway, South Road, Riverside, Strathmartine Road, Hawkhill, Nethergate, Broughty Ferry and the Esso garage on Dalhousie Road.

Perth stores participating are the Crieff Road store and the Perth Road branch in Scone.

Help for Kids charity coordinator Hannah Kemlo said: “We are delighted to have so many Tesco stores in both Dundee amd Perth helping us again this year with our Christmas Toy Appeal.

“Having the support from Tesco customers will really help us to provide so many local families with Christmas gifts for their children this year”.

“A special thanks to all of the Tesco community champions and their store managers for helping us put this campaign together, to everyone who has donated so far and to those who plan to donate a gift throughout our appeal.”

Andrew Boylen, store manager at Tesco Express in Strathmartine Road, Dundee, said: “It’s great to see Tesco stores across the city really getting behind the Help for Kids Christmas Toy Appeal.

“Our drop-off points have been quickly filling up with gifts from generous customers and colleagues alike, and we expect to see these numbers increase further before the collections close on Wednesday 18th December.

“The spirit of Christmas is alive and well and Dundee, and we are honoured to be part of this community effort to support those in need in our communities this festive season.”