The Virgin Money store in Dundee is collecting Easter eggs on behalf of Kean’s Children’s Fund.

Store manager Tracy Stewart, said: “We are collecting Easter eggs on behalf of Kean’s Children’s Fund, which does such great work and plays an important part in our local community. We hope that by collecting and donating the eggs we can put a smile on children’s faces this Easter.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has already made a donation.

“For anyone who would still like to donate an Easter egg, there is still time — we are taking donations until mid-April.

“You don’t have to be a Virgin Money customer — everyone is welcome.”

Picture shows Mark Sykes and Kimberley Glendinning of the Virgin Money store.