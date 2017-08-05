School’s still out for summer — and there’s plenty of things happening to keep Dundee kids busy before they go back to class.

The East of Scotland Model Show rolls into the Marryat Hall today.

Feast your eyes on specially crafted designs of tanks, warplanes and submarines at the event hosted by the IPMS Dundee Model Club.

Clubs throughout the UK will also be showing off their designs and anyone coming along can buy from traders, take part in the tombola and much more.

Entry fee is £4 for adults, £2 for children and £8 for a family. The event gets under way at 10am.

Camperdown Wildlife Centre boasts something fun every day of the school holidays.

Zoofest — A Festival of Animals — gives kids a chance to get up close and personal with some of the creatures at Camperdown.

As well as that, face painting, storytelling, workshops, quizzes and games are all on offer.

The fun runs throughout the school holidays from 10am each day. For more information visit camperdownwildlifecentre.com.

Ancrum Outdoor Activity Centre has two more thrilling days out as part of its summer programme.

On Monday and Wednesday, the team will be taking kids between eight and 12 on a mountain bike adventure day. The session will provide introductory tuition to the sport at one of an excellent range of mountain biking trails, centres and parks with well-maintained pathways and man-made jumps to practise on.

The exciting powerboat day takes place on Wednesday and offers hands-on experience at the helm under the skilled supervision of instructors.

And who knows, they might even be able to do a bit of dolphin spotting while they’re out on the water.

The mountain bike course costs £35 and it’s £40 for the powerboating course. The courses last from 9am-5pm. For more information visit the ancrum.com website.

Children aged 18 months to five years old are in for a treat as part of the Tots On The Go series at the Lynch Sports Centre.

A fun-packed week — from 9.30am Monday to Friday — will see a host of activities on offer including a bouncy castle, messy play, arts and crafts, storytelling and a visit to Camperdown Wildlife Centre.

A weekly ticket costs £20 or it’s £5 per day.

Parents are required to participate with their children — but go free of charge.

Organiser Megan Sands said: “This is a new camp that we started in July and we’ve had really positive feedback. It’s great for parents too because they can get involved for free.”

Got a budding young stage star in your household? Well, the Wellbank Village Hall’s end-of- summer showcase may be just the platform for them.

Youngsters aged 4-18 are being offered the chance to take part in their Show in a Week programme as an actor, director or designer.

Whether pupils are involved backstage or on stage, they can take part in a full week of devising and rehearsals from Monday to Friday, 9am-3pm. The showcase will take place on the Friday evening, allowing pupils to celebrate their new found talents and drama skills learned. The course costs £100. For more information visit creatingdrama.co.uk.

Each Wednesday, the Dundee Ceramics Workshop is hosting a special summer wheel throwing sessions. People are being invited along to have a shot at the pottery wheel and design their own pot over two sessions.

The sessions cost £30 for two people.

For more information visit dundeeceramicsworkshop.com.

Kids can travel to these activities and more for 20p when accompanied by a fare-paying adult or concession ticket-holder, thanks to the “Holiday Hop” offer provided by bus operators across the city.

The offer, valid for up to three kids per paying adult, runs until August 14 on all Xplore Dundee, Stagecoach East Scotland and Moffat and Williamson buses in the ABC Dundee ticket zone.