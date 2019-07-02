Still Game fans do double take after spotting Boaby on stage with Kylie at Glastonbury

Still Game fans did a double take during Glastonbury, with many viewers spotting Boaby the Barman on stage with Kylie Minogue.

The Still Game star’s iconic mullet lead to viewers to question if it was really him performing a duet with Kylie, with many posting on Twitter while watching the festival highlights on Sunday.

Chris Yac wrote: “Boaby the Barman was on fire at Glastonbury yesterday. Amazing duet with Kylie Minogue.”

Boaby the Barman was on fire at Glastonbury yesterday. Amazing duet with Kylie Minogue @GavsterNo1 👍👌 pic.twitter.com/0cyNrHnqZ1 — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Chris Yac 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@YESSC0T) July 1, 2019

User @colinah87 wrote: “There’s Boaby the barman up onstage singing with @kylieminogue at #glastonbury2019”

And, Lauren Park wrote: “Still Game might be over but Boaby the barman’s doing alright for himself #KylieGlastonbury”

Still Game might be over but Boaby the barman’s doing alright for himself #KylieGlastonbury pic.twitter.com/l0FnRd6eV5 — LP 🖤 (@_LaurenPark) June 30, 2019

However, the doppelganger of the Clansman publican, played by actor Gavin Mitchell, turned out to be Kylie’s fellow Australian singer, Nick Cave.