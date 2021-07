I can’t remember the last time I laughed until I cried.

But last Wednesday, I had one of the funniest, most surreal nights of my life.

When the call came in to ask if I’d like to present an award at the Pride of Scotland Awards, with just two days’ notice, I didn’t hesitate.

It’s an amazing event to honour unsung heroes – from police officers to children battling illness; brave passers-by to unstoppable campaigners.