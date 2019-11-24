‘Still a bit of work to go’: Leading accommodation guru shares thoughts after Dundee wins tourism award

Dundee’s latest tourism award is down to more than just the city.

And a leading accommodation guru, Stuart Clark, insists that the added attraction of outlying areas and Dundee’s close links have clinched the first national Staycation Award.

The City of Discovery triumphed ahead of fierce competition from England’s holiday hotspots of Bath, York and Brighton and Hove.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Mr Clark, secretary of Dundee and Angus Visitor Accommodation Association, reckons there are two reasons for the surge in tourism and warns this is the time to capitalise.

He said: “It was good to see Dundee getting the recognition, but there’s still a bit of work to go to build on that and ensure people still come back and enjoy the city.

“Angus is a fantastic place and I think Dundee won the award on the strength of the surrounding areas plus how you can stay in the city and within five minutes you are on a beach, within 20 minutes you are in mountains and glens plus places like St Andrews are less than half an hour away.

“So Dundee is a great place to stay and leave from there to find stunning locations which I don’t think the other finalists can boast about. It’s a great visitor area.”

Councillor Mark Flynn, depute convener of the council’s city development, said: “We were up against very stiff competition, with the holiday hotspots of York, Brighton & Hove and Bath also being shortlisted for this award.

© DC Thomson

“In the last few years, Dundee has emerged as one of the most vibrant cities in the country for a staycation. “Widely known as Scotland’s coolest – and sunniest – city, Dundee combines the best of contemporary culture, inspiring architecture and a rich historical heritage.

“It also has fabulous food and drink, good transport links, a great choice of places to stay and a fantastic selection of things to do.”

The i Staycation Awards were announced in London by The One Show and Countryfile presenter Matt Baker.

Launched by i Newspaper and holidaycottages.co.uk, the awards have 17 categories, ensuring all types of UK staycation are covered, including city breaks, country escapes, family seaside holidays and dog-friendly getaways.