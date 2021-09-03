Sticky-fingered Perth thief’s half-baked restaurant raid leads to court dock

A sticky-fingered thief who broke into an award-winning Perth restaurant has walked free from court.

Daniel Sweeney left tell-tale fingerprints on the bar of 63 Tay Street, a former Scottish Restaurant of the Year.

A passer-by heard the establishment’s alarms and saw the 25-year-old running off with his arms full of booze.

Sweeney, of Culliven Court, Perth, admitted stealing a bottle of wine and two beers on June 23, last year.

He pled guilty in December and sentence was deferred until this week to give him a chance to prove he can stay out of trouble.

Sweeney was admonished when he appeared before Sheriff Linda Smith.

She heard that he had not come to the attention of police since his last court hearing.

Fiscal depute Kristina Kelly previously told the court: “This is a restaurant with four windows looking out on to Tay Street in Perth.

“A witness observed the accused at 3.40am before he went out of sight.”

She said: “A short time later she heard an alarm and witnessed the accused running past her window carrying what appeared to be three bottles.

“The police were contacted. They attended and observed the kitchen window wedged open and the alarm was sounding.”

Ms Kelly said: “There were fingerprints on top of the window pane.

“There was a footprint on the window sill under the open window and fingerprints on a freshly varnished bar area.

“His shoes were seized and described as a good match for the print at the locus.

“The accused was interviewed and made a full and frank confession.”

She told the court: “There was a partially consumed bottle of wine found near the rail bridge and it was identified as belonging to the restaurant.

“It was worth £14.”