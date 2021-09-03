Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Court

Sticky-fingered Perth thief’s half-baked restaurant raid leads to court dock

By Jamie Buchan
September 3, 2021, 7:30 am Updated: September 3, 2021, 8:08 am
Sweeney raided award-winning 63 Tay Street in Perth.
A sticky-fingered thief who broke into an award-winning Perth restaurant has walked free from court.

Daniel Sweeney left tell-tale fingerprints on the bar of 63 Tay Street, a former Scottish Restaurant of the Year.

A passer-by heard the establishment’s alarms and saw the 25-year-old running off with his arms full of booze.

Sweeney, of Culliven Court, Perth, admitted stealing a bottle of wine and two beers on June 23, last year.

He pled guilty in December and sentence was deferred until this week to give him a chance to prove he can stay out of trouble.

Sweeney was admonished when he appeared before Sheriff Linda Smith.

She heard that he had not come to the attention of police since his last court hearing.

Daniel Sweeney

Fiscal depute Kristina Kelly previously told the court: “This is a restaurant with four windows looking out on to Tay Street in Perth.

“A witness observed the accused at 3.40am before he went out of sight.”

She said: “A short time later she heard an alarm and witnessed the accused running past her window carrying what appeared to be three bottles.

“The police were contacted. They attended and observed the kitchen window wedged open and the alarm was sounding.”

63 Tay Street, Perth

Ms Kelly said: “There were fingerprints on top of the window pane.

“There was a footprint on the window sill under the open window and fingerprints on a freshly varnished bar area.

“His shoes were seized and described as a good match for the print at the locus.

“The accused was interviewed and made a full and frank confession.”

She told the court: “There was a partially consumed bottle of wine found near the rail bridge and it was identified as belonging to the restaurant.

“It was worth £14.”