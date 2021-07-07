‘Stick it on the fat girl’s a***’ — Dundee nurse made cruel comments about seriously ill babies

A Dundee children’s nurse has escaped suspension after she described sick babies in ICU as “fat” and said some mothers should be sterilised.

Ninewells Hospital worker Karen Cunningham admitted making cruel comments about the weight of newborns as well as a string of other hurtful remarks to mothers and colleagues.

Ms Cunningham, who worked in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), also gave incorrect medication and administered 10 times a recommended dosage.