Dundee United have been handed a fitness boost by the return to full training of Stewart Murdoch.

The 27-year-old missed the end of last season because of a groin problem suffered against Falkirk in the promotion play-offs.

And he was hit by an injury in the same area early in the pre-season build up.

Last week he resumed running and he’s now back training normally with the rest of the first team squad.

Having been out for several weeks, both this weekend’s Championship opener at Inverness Caley Thistle and the Betfred Cup derby clash with Dundee tomorrow week will almost certainly come too soon for Murdoch.

But he could be in with a chance of making the squad for the visit of Queen of the South in the league just after that tie.

Another recent injury victim, midfielder Willo Flood, could be in line for a starting place in the Highlands on Saturday. The Irishman came on for the last 15 minutes or so of the derby and will be monitored in training this week.

“Willo needs game time, so it was good to get him on for a while on Sunday. He’s an important player for us ,” said boss Ray McKinnon.