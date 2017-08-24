Stewart Murdoch aims to get cross for Dundee United with new role

Stewart Murdoch’s cross for Dundee United’s winner on Saturday was probably the best of his career.

But the newly-converted full-back is determined there will be many more as good, or even better, to come in his time at Tannadice.

Despite a career that’s taken the 27-year-old to seven clubs, United included, and seen him chalk up the best part of 250 games, Murdoch is unlikely to take offence at that claim.

Because as a central midfielder for the vast majority of those appearances, crossing from the flanks has not really been his thing.

“In the modern game playing in the middle, you don’t really go out wide that often. You sit in the middle and do your work there,” he said.

“I never found myself out wide much and, in the time I’ve played, I certainly can’t think of putting too many crosses over.

“When the manager asked me to play at right-back last season, he told me to concentrate on being a defender, so that’s really what I’ve done since I moved there.

“The more games I play, though, the more I’ve seen that you need to get forward and put crosses in and it’s something I’ve worked on.

“I’ve found that harder than when I’m back defending because tackling has always been part of my game, so that side of being a full-back hasn’t been a problem.

“So I was happy I got a couple of decent balls into the box on Saturday and I was very pleased with the cross for the goal.”

So much so that the man, who’s always been happy to be one of the unsung heroes of any team he’s played for, is hoping the official records will put him down for an assist to Scott McDonald’s winning goal against Brechin.

“I know Patrick (N’Koyi) got the last touch before Scott put the ball in but I’m not sure he connected the way he wanted to, so, for me, it should be my assist. I’m definitely claiming it!” he joked.

Looking back at the weekend win that saw United fail to match the standard of their performances in the previous Championship wins over Inverness and Queens, which has given them the perfect start to their promotion drive, Murdoch admits there was a feeling of frustration in the dressing-room over the performance.

He, though, makes no apologies for being satisfied with a result that could prove to be an extremely important one come the end of the season.

“You are always frustrated when you don’t play as well as you know you can and that was definitely the case for us against Brechin.

“Credit to them because they set up in a way that made it difficult for us but we were still disappointed we didn’t play better.

“But when we were doing the warm down after the game some of the boys were speaking and we were saying games like that last season were ones we drew or lost.

“I was thinking back to the games down at Dumbarton when we didn’t play well and lost. We still had chances to win there but we didn’t take them and it cost us.

“This season, we know our attitude going into every game has to be that we make sure we come out winners if we can. We will always want to play well and with the players we have we know what we can do.

“But we have to make sure we win whether the things go the way we want them to or not. We’ve got players who are capable of creating and taking chances, whatever way a game is going, and that’s means we can win games like this.”