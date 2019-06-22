Stewart is finished with fish after 45 years of running Dundee shop

After 45 years in business, the iconic House of Pisces tropical fish store in Dundee is set to close for the last time today.

Stewart Gauld, owner of the family-run business, is retiring.

The 70-year-old said that after running the shop for almost half a century, it was time to “let go” of a hobby which “went too far”.

“I’ve had the shop for 45 years and I work seven days a week. It catches up with you,” he said.

“I’ve got to let it go. It’s loyalty to customers that has kept me going.”

The shop on Strathmartine Road has existed for 24 years, although when Stewart first started off he was further down the street, before moving to the Hilltown for 15 years.

Stewart added: “I enjoy helping folk and chatting to them. I enjoy my fish and taking care of them for other people.”

His love of aquatic life started as a child when he used to breed fish.

He said: “It’s still a hobby rather than a shop. We started at 176 Strathmartine Road 45 years ago. I used to sell all kinds of pets – everything from mice to reptiles.

“It’s fun. I loved it and my customers loved it.”

The shop could have between 50,000 and 100,000 fish at any one time as it housed a holding and quarantine section as well as a retail section.

It sold a mix of salt water, fresh water, tropical and cold water fish, as well as aquariums.

Stewart’s daughter Hannah, 24, also helped out in the shop – as all of his children have done over the years.

Hannah said the idea that Stewart should retire came from the family.

She said: “It will be the end of an era. It’s a family business.

“But you can’t keep working for ever, as much as you might want to.

“Dad has had some of the same customers since the very first shop. He has a loyalty to them and he’ll miss them. Since he was a kid, he attended fish shows, kept fish and bred them. He has always loved animals.”