Top Canadian comedian Stewart Francis is set to perform in Dundee as part of an ‘all-star’ tour.

The one-liner king and star of hit BBC show Mock the Week and Live At The Apollo will top the bill at the Dundee Rep stand-up show on Sunday May 21.

Also on the bill is Justin Moorhouse, who has featured in Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights and 8 Out Of Ten Cats.

There will also be a performance from funnyman Jim Tavare – who has even played a role in Harry Potter and The Prisoner Of Azkaban.

The night will be compered by New Zealand comedian Jarred Christmas.

The All-Star Stand-Up Tour, the biggest comedy tour of the year, will embark on a 30 show road trip starting on May 2 in Cardiff.

Tickets for the Dundee date can be found here.