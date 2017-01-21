Four top stand-ups are heading to Dundee as part of one of the UK’s biggest comedy tours.

Dundee Rep will host the All-Star Stand-Up Show on Sunday May 21 with four famous funnymen from the UK comedy scene.

One-liner specialist Stewart Francis (pictured), Phoenix Nights star Justin Moorhouse and BAFTA-winner Jim Tavare will grace the Rep’s famous floorboards, together with compere Jarred Christmas.

The quartet have embarked on one of the UK’s biggest comedy tours with dates all over the country.

Between them the four have made a string of appearances on top TV shows including Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, QI and 8 Out of 10 Cats.