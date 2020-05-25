‘Stevie was an amazing person’: Family lead tributes to artist who died three weeks after cancer diagnosis

The devastated parents of a talented Dundee graffiti artist who died just three weeks after a cancer diagnosis have paid tribute to their “amazing” daughter.

Stevie Murdoch, whose graffiti name was Mun, died in Roxburghe House on April 28 with her parents, Derrick Murdoch and Sharon Stewart, by her side.

Stevie, 28, had been feeling unwell for about 18 months prior to her death and was finally in so much pain that she took herself to hospital, where she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Dad Derrick said: “The doctors told her there was no cure. They were going to treat her with radiotherapy and chemotherapy to try to prolong her life but they discovered she was Covid-19 positive, even though she was showing no symptoms.

“They said they couldn’t carry out any treatment until she was clear of the virus. Devastatingly, Stevie died before that happened.

“Because of the virus we were only allowed to spend the last 24 hours of her life with her in Roxburghe House.”

Mum Sharon added: “We were only able to FaceTime her during her last weeks but we were allowed to go to Roxburghe House at the end.

“All the time we were being told she was getting out the day she actually died, so it was just one blow after another.”

Stevie, who lived in the West End, had dreams of being an artist from a young age.

She completed an HND in art and design at Dundee College, and was accepted for Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design to do an honours degree in fine art.

Stevie was a popular figure on the graffiti art scene in Dundee and following her death, a tribute was painted in her memory at the site of the former Halley’s Jute Mill, where she had organised a “memorial” event in 2019 following its demolition the previous year.

Sharon said: “Stevie was an amazing person, character and artist.

“Even though she is sadly no longer with us, artists still want to paint and be with her in spirit.

“A few local artists have already painted in her memory and we now want to organise a graffiti jam in Stobswell and an annual music festival in her memory. Fundraising has already raised around £5,000.

“We would also love for Stevie to have a memorial bench at the Tayview Community Gardens graffiti wall in Stobswell.”

Stevie’s funeral took place on May 13 at Parkgrove Crematorium at Friockheim, with just 20 people in attendance due to coronavirus restrictions.

But her family are planning a memorial to be held once the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

Derrick added: “We are obviously all very distressed right now but want to keep her spirit alive, like so many hundreds of her friends and family.”