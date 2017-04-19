A fundraiser who has embarked on a 770-mile trek to John o’ Groats was offered shelter by a Dundee lecturer — after spending a night sleeping in one of the city’s parks.

Steve Hallett — or “The Wandering Gent” as he calls himself — is embarking on a journey from Newquay to John o’ Groats in memory of his late mother and to raise awareness of homelessness.

The 25-year-old crossed the River Tay at midnight on Sunday, having completed 500 miles on foot in addition to receiving lifts from strangers.

Steve, from Newquay, lives by specific rules while on the road — which include no payment for transport or accommodation — but he will accept help when offered.

Having finally reached the city — five years after he came up with the idea — Steve was given shelter from Lynn Boyle, a lecturer in education and social work at the University of Dundee, having spent his first night in Dudhope Park.

Dundee marks the furthest north Steve has ever been — with it taking around 120 days of travelling up the country to finally get here.

However, it has been no easy journey for the “wanderer”, who received 20 lifts while doing the remaining 500 miles on foot.

Speaking of his journey, Steve said: “All the help I’ve had so far has always been out of the blue and I’ve been amazed at the warmth and generosity of people across the country.

“I was nearly made homeless at the age of 19 when my mother died.

“Fortunately I wasn’t but I have seen how close we all are to it. By walking from Newquay to John o’ Groats I want to not only raise money for Shelter and the Drop In and Share Centre back home, but also raise awareness that being homeless is a state anyone can fall into.”

Lynn said she was happy to help out Steve and welcome him into her home.

She said: “At first we were uncertain as I got a call from a friend of a friend asking to help out but, after we thought about it a bit more, we thought why not. Meeting him was like meeting any of my students. We all need to realise that homeless people are often just unlucky.

“We felt terrible that he even had to stay one night in Dudhope Park. We hope that anyone else further north will help Steve by donating and going out of their way to provide him with some shelter as he continues up to John o ’ Groats.”

Steve, who is now continuing on his journey, has already managed to raise £510 of his £1,000 target, with all proceeds being donated to DISC Newquay — a charity giving emergency service and advice for the homeless and disadvantaged’ in the town — and Shelter.

Steve’s progress can be followed online at facebook.com/TheWanderingGent.