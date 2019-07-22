‘Steven would’ve been really proud’: Thousands gather in Angus to pay emotional farewell to Steven Donaldson

Thousands of people gathered in Angus at the weekend to pay an emotional and poignant farewell to murdered oil worker Steven Donaldson.

© Supplied

There were tears, laughter and the sharing of stories across the county, particularly in his hometown of Arbroath as well as in Kirriemuir, where his life was callously ended.

Leading Saturday’s tributes were about 1,000 bikers making the journey between the towns in memory of Steven, who would have been 29 tomorrow.

As the bikes roared across the county, thousands of other motorcyclists lined the 20-mile route from the coast to Kirrie.

© DC Thomson

There they were met with an emotionally-charged welcome from the people of the town.

Shops and businesses closed to mark the memorial bike run, and people gathered in the town centre to applaud the bikers and to show their respect for Steven and his family.

Steven’s parents Bill and Pamela and sister Lori were part of the convoy that made its way across Angus.

After stopping in Kirriemuir Square to acknowledge the applause and well-wishes of the crowd, the convoy then made its way to Kinnordy.

There were more people waiting there and there was silence as Steven’s family laid a wreath at the foot of the oak tree planted in his memory.

Following the memorial the motorbikes once more roared their engines and made the sombre journey back to Arbroath.

Steven’s sister Lori said her family had been “overwhelmed” by the event and the number of people who wanted to pay their respects to her brother. She said: “The bike run massively exceeded our expectations.

© DC Thomson

“As a family we are completely overwhelmed by the turn out.

“This was such a fitting tribute to Steven and he would have been very proud.”

Billy Connell, who organised the memorial, said: “I was expecting a lot of people to join in but this has blown me away.

“Bikers have come from all over the country to join us. I believe there’s close to 1,000 bikers taking part.

“This has touched the lives of so many people and I’m so proud that the event has been such a fitting tribute to Steven.”

One of those taking part at Kinnordy was Angus provost Ronnie Proctor.

Mr Proctor said: “Everyone here today has done Steven and his family proud.

“This is a very emotional, touching day.

“As far as Kirriemuir is concerned it is a chance for the people of the town to say sorry because Kirriemuir is so very sorry for what happened in our town.

“What you saw today, with businesses closed and people lining the streets to welcome the motorbikes is Kirriemuir and her people, not the horrific event that unfolded here last summer.”

Steven was killed in June last year and his charred body was found at Kinnordy Loch RSPB nature reserve on the outskirts of Kirriemuir.

© DC Thomson

In May, Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson were found guilty of Mr Donaldson’s murder, while his ex-girlfriend Tasmin Glass was convicted of culpable homicide for luring him to Peter Pan playpark where the two men began their attack.

The harrowing trial shocked the county as the details of the murder were revealed at the High Court in Edinburgh.

All three killers have since appealed their convictions and sentences.