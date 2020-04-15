EXCLUSIVE: Steven Thompson on his early days at Dundee United and learning from Tannadice legends

Former Dundee United striker Steven Thompson, one of the Scotland’s most recognisable pundits, has reflected on his time as one of Tannadice’s top prospects.

The 41-year-old – now a presenter and analyst for the BBC’s coverage of Scottish football – enjoyed seven years with the Tangerines before joining Rangers in 2003.

He later starred for Cardiff City, Burnley and boyhood club St Mirren, also scoring three goals in 16 games for Scotland.

Thompson looks back on his time at United with great fondness, particularly his encounters with legendary brothers Jim and Tommy McLean as a young player.

“I was training with Gleniffer Thistle at the time when United’s chief scout, Graeme Liveston, came to watch me and couple of other Paisley boys,” he told the Tele.

“Jim and Graeme then came all the way from Dundee to my house in Houston to get me to sign an S-form.

“I was about 13 and Jim had to talk my parents into it!

“I was with virtually the same group of boys until we went full-time. We had a great camaraderie.

“Most became the nucleus of the youth squad and were on about £75 a week.

“You had to work for it – United didn’t have kit men or cleaners or anything like that so we were put to work.

“You were given three guys to do boots for. Back then they weren’t plastic that wipes off, we had to wait for them to dry on the leather.

“I had Dave Bowman, Steven Pressley and Owen Coyle in my first year – Bow was very particular, he’d need to see his face in them.

“One of the jobs for Craig Easton and I was to clean Tommy’s car.

“We were supposed to fully valet it but one week we decided to put everything on in the car so that when he turned on the ignition it would go mental.

“We had the fan on full bung, the radio full pelt and the window wipers on so as soon as he hit the ignition it went crazy.

“He got the fright of his life and, the next morning, Eastie and I were doing laps around the track at Tannadice and he was giving us pelters!”

Once he broke into the first team, Thompson would go on to score 32 goals in 163 appearances for the Tangerines, net in a Dundee derby, play in Europe and experience the highs and lows of fighting at both ends of the top tier.

It was a baptism of fire for the young attacker but he was helped massively by his coaches and the older heads at the club.

“It was made easier by having a massively-experienced changing-room, whereas it was all new for me so I just got swept along with it,” he added.

“At that time Maurice Malpas was still playing, Stewart McKimmie, Jim McInally, Dave Bowman and Ally Maxwell.

“Those people would help you through any situation but it was an aging team that needed refreshed.

“It was Tommy that rang the changes and brought in the foreign boys who turned out to be brilliant players like big Kjell Olofsson, Lars Zetterlund and Erik Pedersen.

“There were younger boys like Robbie Winters and Andy McLaren as well so we had a good mix.

“That team was quite successful after Billy Kirkwood left and Tommy came in. We finished third and went into Europe.

“The Uefa Cup was a good experience as a young player and we had the League Cup Final, too.

“Tommy was great for me. He told me to get out the mindset of being a young boy and got me out of digs.

“I then got a flat with boys who’d been with me since the age of 13 – Steven Fallon and Chris Devine – near Tannadice, right across from the snooker club on Dundonald Street.

“It was a riot. None of us could cook but what a laugh we had.

“In their room a light bulb went out and it never got changed again, that was it, they lived in darkness for the rest of their time in the flat.”

Thompson – who won two titles, a League Cup and Scottish Cup with Gers, and a League Cup with the Buddies in 2013 – says training with several United legends and experienced pros was a great grounding for him.

He said: “Mo (Malpas) was a constant throughout my career there, Paul Hegarty and Gordon Wallace as well.

“They’d take me and a few others out and put an awful lot of time into making me a better player.

“I’ve a lot to thank them for and, even after Tommy left and I was turning into a regular, Paul Sturrock arrived.

“Luggy and John Blackley – two really good coaches – but they were hard on me because Luggy was a striker himself.

“It helped me because he was obsessed with strikers who could bring the ball in and drop it off and link-up play became a huge part of my game.

“Billy Dodds came in, he was experienced and that helped me as well. He liked a moan but he was clever and knew what he was doing.

“When Alex Smith came in I did well. He’d been my Scotland U/21 manager and I got on really well with him.

“He was someone I had a lot of respect for and helped me get my best goal return at United.

“I hadn’t been scoring a lot of goals, I was never prolific and that brought criticism towards me as a striker.

“I then felt more confident, went on a decent run and that led to my international caps and the move to Rangers.

“Terry Butcher came to the club for a couple of years as well and, in that time, he was a help to me as well.

“Having Mo, Terry and Heggie – three absolute top defenders – showing you how to receive the ball and what you shouldn’t be doing from a defender’s point of view was really invaluable.

“At the time you don’t appreciate it but looking back now you can see the quality of coach and the information they passed on. It was gold dust.”

