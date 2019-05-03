Steven Rome elected to Dundee City Council, giving the SNP a majority

Steven Rome elected as a councillor for the North East ward in Dundee.

The win in the by-election gives the SNP a council majority in the city.

The by-election was arranged following the death of Labour councillor Brian Gordon in February.

On a turnout of 28.4%, he received 1,507 first preference votes, just shy of the 1,608 to be elected after the first round of counting.

The election used the Single Transferable Vote system, which then counts the second choices of voters to find a winner.

Mr Rome was elected after the sixth stage of counting.

Scottish Labour candidate Jim Malone received the second highest number of first preference votes, 1,224.

After the result was announced shortly before midnight Mr Rome said: “I am absolutely thrilled and honoured to be elected by the people of the North East ward.

“I want to hit the ground running and learn from my colleagues.

“It is not the best circumstances to win a by-election but we campaigned hard.”