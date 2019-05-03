Steven Donaldson murder trial: Two men GUILTY of murder of Arbroath man

Two people have been convicted of the murder of Arbroath man Steven Donaldson.

Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson were found guilty by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh today.

Co-accused Tasmin Glass, the mother of the late Mr Donaldson’s child, was found guilty of the lesser offence of culpable homicide.

All three accused, from Kirriemuir, denied murdering 27-year-old oil worker Mr Donaldson on June 6 or 7 last year after attacking him at Kirriemuir’s Peter Pan playpark, and then further attacking him with a baseball bat and knife and a heavy bladed instrument at Loch of Kinnordy, near Kirriemuir, and setting fire to him and his car.

The trio will return to the court on May 30 to be sentenced.

Dickie and Davidson face sentences of life imprisonment.