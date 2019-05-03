Steven Donaldson murder trial: ‘Nobody understood’ why golden girl Tasmin Glass was friends with Davidson and Dickie

On the face of it Tasmin Glass was the golden girl with a golden future.

She was a talented singer and dancer and was expected to go far in the theatrical world.

She was a member of Kirriemuir Amateur Operatic Society and Brechin’s Opus Theatre Club and was one of the dancers in Kirriemuir’s annual pantomime for several years.

She was also selected to take part in a performance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

At 20, Tasmin is younger than her two co-convicted, Callum Davidson and Steven Dickie.

Steven Dickie and Calum Davidson were found guilty of murdering Steven Donaldson by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh today.

Tasmin Glass, the mother of the late Mr Donaldson’s child, was convicted of culpable homicide.

Although they all went to Webster’s High School her close friendship with them was considered in the town to be a bit unusual.

One Kirriemuir resident who knew all three well said: “Tasmin seemed very different from the two boys.

“She was seen as a ‘good’ girl and nobody could quite understand why she was hanging about with those two.

“She was always polite and well mannered. When I learned her name was being linked with the two boys for the cruel and horrific murder and mutilation of Steven’s Donaldson’s body I initially couldn’t believe it.”

