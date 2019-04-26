Steven Donaldson murder trial: Davidson claims co-accused Dickie had ‘crazed look’ after launching attack

An accused in the Steven Donaldson murder trial has told of the “crazed” look in his best friend’s eyes after seeing him launch a frenzied attack on his girlfriend’s ex in the car park of Kirriemuir’s Peter Pan playpark.

Callum Davidson admitted punching Mr Donaldson but told High Court jurors he was pushed aside by a “roaring” Steven Dickie on the night of June 6 last year after they went to Kirrie Hill, where Mr Donaldson was in a row with their co-accused Tasmin Glass.

She drove away from the scene before Dickie launched the attack through the window of the car, pulling away with blood on his hands and a knife in one of them, Davidson claimed.

Davidson told the High Court trial in Edinburgh there was a “rammy” between the two men after he called Dickie a “f*****g idiot”, with his co-accused going “off the heid”.

Farm worker Davidson said he and Dickie had gone to the Hill after Glass had been receiving texts and calls from her former partner.

Glass and Donaldson were parked there, but he said Dickie was “hanging off” so he went forward first and “assaulted the lad”.

In answer to questions from his legal counsel, advocate Jonathan Crowe, Davidson told the trial’s 16th day: “Steven started to shout ‘move, move, move’ and by that time Tasmin was gone.”

Dickie was “roaring” in the background before he then leant through the window and started striking Mr Donaldson, he added.

“I started shouting let’s get a move on, but he wasn’t for stopping like,” Davidson said. “He then stopped, pulled himself out and I saw the blood on his hands. It was the blood from the boy in the car. I seen the knife in his left hand.

“It’s something giving somebody a slap, but that was a whole different ball game.”

Mr Crowe asked: “How was he behaving?” Davidson replied: “Crazed. It was Steven standing in front of me but it wasn’t Steven looking at me. He looked right through me, he didn’t care I was there and he didn’t care what he had done.”

Asked how he felt, Davidson replied: “I’m not going to lie, I was very close to having a meltdown myself. I was angry with Steven, I was sad at what had happened, all sorts were going through my heid.”

Davidson said Mr Donaldson was slumped in the driver’s seat and he thought he may be dead.

“He (Dickie) told me to get in the car. He advised me that would be in the best interests of Claire (Ogston, Davidson’s girlfriend) and my unborn child.” Davidson said he was then told to drive by Dickie and they eventually came to the car park at Kinnordy Loch nature reserve.

During the journey, Mr Donaldson began to move in the back of the car and Davidson said he was “kind of relieved”.

“Steven (Dickie) kept shouting at him that he was bursting his heid every time he tried to get in contact with Tasmin,” he added. Asked what happened when they got to the car park, Davidson said: “I started to walk for the gate. I got about half way across and heard feet shuffling in the gravel and Steven (Dickie) shouting and I got a serious fright. I thought it was my turn and started to run, but it was Steven Donaldson trying to get away.”

Davidson continued to head away but said he could see Mr Donaldson lying outside on the road, being hit with a baseball bat by his co-accused.

“I heard the first hit, it was a dull thud and Steven was still shouting for me to get back. What got my attention was the different noise the bat made. It’s strange to say but that’s what I remember.”

The trial continues.

Charges faced by Glass, Dickie and Davidson

Tasmin Glass, 20, Steven Dickie, and Callum Davidson, both 24, all from Kirriemuir, face a charge of murdering Mr Donaldson at Loch of Kinnordy between June 6 and 7.

It is alleged they assaulted him at Kirriemuir’s Peter Pan playpark having arranged to meet him there, repeatedly striking him with weapons before taking him to Loch of Kinnordy where they repeatedly struck him with a knife and baseball bat or similar and a heavy, bladed weapon and set fire to him and his car.

Dickie and Davidson face a number of other charges including two of threatening men by following them and presenting weapons on dates between 2014 and last year.

They are also accused of staring at a woman and kicking her car in the town of Kirriemuir between August 1 2017 and April 31 last year.

Davidson faces a further charge of assaulting a man between June 1 2017 and December 31 2017 at a house in Glengate, Kirriemuir.

Dickie is accused of assaulting a woman at the Ogilvy Arms pub in Kirriemuir between February 1 and 28 last year.