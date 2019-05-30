Steven Donaldson murder: Case so distressing that jurors excused from further service for 15 years

Jurors were excused from further jury service for 15 years following the conclusion to the conclusion of the Steven Donaldson murder trial.

Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson have today been sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal killing of Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir in June last year.

The pair, both aged 24, were previously found guilty of murder by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh on May 3.

Co-accused Tasmin Glass, the mother of the late Mr Donaldson’s child, was found guilty of the lesser offence of culpable homicide.

On day eight of the trial a juror fainted during photographic evidence of Mr Donaldson’s body, halting proceedings for almost an hour.

Forensic pathologist Helen Brownlow had explained Mr Donaldson had died as a result of stab wounds to his neck, cutting his spinal cord in two places. The medic also said that a “sword, machete, cleaver, or an axe” could have been used.

Dr Brownlow also said that Mr Donaldson’s body had been damaged by fire caused by being in close proximity to a burning car.

She said she couldn’t also rule out that there had been a second attempt to set fire to his body.

Prosecution lawyer Ashley Edwards QC asked for television monitors situated beside the public benches to be switched off. She said she wanted to show the jury photos taken of Mr Donaldson’s remains and the images weren’t to be shown to the public benches.

Shortly afterwards, the juror collapsed after seeing the pictures. Proceeds were halted for 50 minutes but the juror was able to continue.