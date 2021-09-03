Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021
News / Court

‘Steve, what are you doing?’ – Vengeful dad covers son-in-law with liquid and threatens to torch him

By Gordon Currie
September 3, 2021, 1:31 pm Updated: September 3, 2021, 1:56 pm
Stephen Keen appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
A vengeful father forced his son-in-law to kneel and beg for forgiveness after dowsing him in liquid and threatening to torch him.

Company owner Stephen Keen made his wife film the humiliating apology on her mobile phone as he took revenge on terrified Stephen Saint.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that firefighter Mr Saint had been left suffering from flashbacks as a result of his shocking ordeal.

The court was told that Keen, who runs a cleaning business, had decided to take the law into his own hands after being told about a previous incident between Mr Saint and his daughter.

‘I could put you in hospital’

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford told the court: “Mr Saint is the accused’s son-in-law and had been in a relationship with his daughter for over ten years.

“In December 2019 Mr Saint and his wife engaged in an argument and physical altercation which was later disclosed to the accused.

“In the days that followed a series of social media messages were exchanged between the accused and Mr Saint and arrangements were made for him to attend with a view to sorting matters.

“The accused led him to the garden and headed to the garage. He shouted: ‘I’ll show you how I roll, what I’m all about.'”

Keen picked up a broken Stanley knife and shouted: “I could put you in hospital.” Mr Saint was able to keep a safe distance at this stage.

‘Picked up five or six matches’

“The accused picked up a bottle containing liquid,” Mr Letford said, “and squirted it at Mr Saint, covering his clothing in the liquid.

“The accused picked up five or six matches and held them next to the box as if he was going to strike them. Mr Saint was afraid he was going to be set on fire.”

The shocked victim asked: “Steve, what are you doing? Are you going to set fire to me?”

Mr Letford told the court: “The accused summoned his partner and told her to film Mr Saint using her mobile phone, which she did.

“He told him to get on his knees and beg for forgiveness, which he did, while he was being filmed. The accused then repeatedly kicked him on the legs.”

Mr Saint was then able to leave and contacted his wife to pick him up before reporting the attack to the police the following day.

When he was quizzed by police, Keen said: “I’m guilty. Someone hits my daughter, I’ll hit them.”

Flashbacks

Mr Saint was left with bruised legs as a result of the attack and Mr Letford said he had also suffered from panic attacks and ended up in hospital.

“He was put on medication and met the psychiatric nurse. The incident with the liquid and matches caused flashbacks to earlier when he was in the fire service.”

Keen, 62, Strathmartine Road, Dundee, admitted threatening his son-in-law with a knife and with violence in his garage on 3 January last year.

He admitted assaulting Mr Saint by pouring liquid on him and threatening him with matches, forcing him to kneel, and repeatedly kicking him on the body to his injury.

Sheriff Richard MacFarlane deferred sentence for the preparation of social background reports and Keen was granted bail.