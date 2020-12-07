Steve Clarke’s Scotland discover qualifying rivals for World Cup 2022

Scotland have discovered their draw for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Steve Clarke – who, along with his players, ended the nation’s soon-to-be 23-year major tournament absence when sealing qualification for the Euros next summer – is also preparing for the Qatar 2022 qualification campaign, which begins in March.

Standing between the Scots and what would be a second consecutive major tournament are Group F rivals Austria, Denmark, Israel, the Faroe Islands and Moldova, following tonight’s draw.

The draw has been kind to the pot three Scots, with the Austrians and Danes possibly the two sides Clarke would’ve handpicked from pots one and two to play. The last time they met the former, in a 2007 friendly, they won 1-0, while the last clash with Denmark, in 2016, also ended 1-0 in favour of Scotland.

Pot four side Israel are familiar foes to the Dark Blues. They’ve played them in the last two Nations League campaigns, and also beat them in the semi-final before their Euro play-off final win over Serbia.

Meanwhile, the groups lowest-ranked teams, the Faroes and Moldova, are both yet to beat Scotland in any match.