Steve Clarke ‘honoured’ as Scotland appointment confirmed

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke has been appointed the new head coach of the Scotland national team.

The former West Brom and Reading manager has signed a three-year-deal with the SFA and will lead Scotland into their European Championship qualifiers next month.

Clarke has left Killie as a club legend after guiding the Ayrshire men to European football for the first time in 18 years with victory over Rangers on the final day of the season.

On his appointment as national team boss, Clarke said: “It is an honour to be appointed Scotland National Head Coach and I will undertake those responsibilities with pride and commitment.

“I firmly believe we have a talented group of players who can achieve success on the international stage. I look forward to working with them and helping them to fulfil those ambitions.”

Clarke leaves Rugby Park with a 50% win percentage having guided his team to 40 wins in 79 games.

The 55-year-old admitted it was a difficult decision to leave Killie and paid tribute to his players and staff.

Clarke added: “It has truly been an honour and privilege to work for Kilmarnock Football Club and I will always treasure the moments and memories created here.

“I’m extremely proud of all our achievements during my time in charge and I’m especially pleased that I was able to play a part in putting a smile back on the faces of Killie supporters.

“A manager is nothing without a group of talented players and staff, willing to work hard and listen to instructions so I’d like to thank them for their support during my time at Rugby Park.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to the Board of Directors for all their backing and ask you to support them as they continue to build this fantastic football club.”