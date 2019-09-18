Stereophonics to perform at Aberdeen’s P&J Live next year

Welsh rock band Stereophonics are to return to the north-east with their latest tour.

The chart-topping group will take to the stage at P&J Live on March 10 next year.

Head of entertainment at P&J Live Louise Stewart said she was thrilled to welcome Stereophonics back to Aberdeen.

She said: “We are excited to welcome Stereophonics back to Aberdeen to perform at our new arena here at P&J Live.

“The band always brings a great crowd and we can’t wait to hear their new material.

“We look forward to Stereophonics delivering another great performance for their north-east fans.”

They previously played the city’s Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre, wowing fans with their hits.

The band will kick off their tour in Sheffield, before bringing it to Aberdeen to play new songs from their forthcoming album Kind – as well as all of the old favourites including Mr.Writer and Have A Nice Day.

Over the years, they have achieved six number one albums, 10 top 10 albums, 23 platinum sales awards, 8.5 million albums sold in the UK alone, five BRIT nominations and one BRIT Award win.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday September 27 at 9am.