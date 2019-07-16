Stereophonics singer Kelly Jones to play solo show at Dundee’s Caird Hall

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones will play a solo show in Dundee later this year.

Jones will take his ‘Don’t Let the Devil Take Another Day’ tour to the Caird Hall on September 8.

The singer-songwriter said: “I’ll be performing some old songs, lots of songs I don’t normally do, some new songs, songs that have inspired me and stories that have inspired me.

Pleased to announce that Kelly will be extending his fantastic solo tour for a further 8 dates in September! (see poster for all the dates) Tickets go on general sale Friday 19th July at 10am – https://t.co/Et4kHgE46R pic.twitter.com/GxfFo8MQVF — stereophonics (@stereophonics) July 16, 2019

“The tour is about over coming things and moving on from obstacles and building strength from that.

“I am looking forward to performing with some new musicians and creating some beautiful moments.”

It is the third time in his career that Jones will be touring as a solo artist.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday.