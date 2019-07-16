Tuesday, July 16th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

Stereophonics singer Kelly Jones to play solo show at Dundee’s Caird Hall

by Frances Rougvie
July 16, 2019, 5:35 pm Updated: July 16, 2019, 5:37 pm
© SuppliedKelly Jones from the Stereophonics.
Kelly Jones from the Stereophonics.
Send us a story

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones will play a solo show in Dundee later this year.

Jones will take his ‘Don’t Let the Devil Take Another Day’ tour to the Caird Hall on September 8.

The singer-songwriter said: “I’ll be performing some old songs, lots of songs I don’t normally do, some new songs, songs that have inspired me and stories that have inspired me.

“The tour is about over coming things and moving on from obstacles and building strength from that.

“I am looking forward to performing with some new musicians and creating some beautiful moments.”

It is the third time in his career that Jones will be touring as a solo artist.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday.

Breaking