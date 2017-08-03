The promoter of the Stereophonics concert in Dundee has warned that anyone buying from a resale website may be refused entry to the gig.

More than 2,000 briefs for the rockers’ show at the Caird Hall on August 22 were snapped up within minutes of going on sale on Tuesday.

But several were being touted for resale at inflated prices on the website Viagogo just moments later, to the frustration of fans who didn’t manage to get hold of tickets.

John Stout, whose company Regular Music is promoting the gig, has now “strongly advised” people against buying from resale outlets.

He told the Tele: “Although there is nothing we, or even it seems the UK Government, can do about Viagogo letting people post tickets for sale on their site, we asked Get Me In — the Ticket-master secondary site — to suppress the resale of tickets for this show, which they agreed to do.

“There are a few methods we employ to prevent tickets being resold.

“For this show, the number of tickets that anyone is able to buy is limited to four.

“Any bookers who have exceeded the limit will have their tickets cancelled.

“We also have the name of the lead booker printed on the tickets and the ticket buyer will need to present a matching photo ID to the name on the ticket to get entry.”

Mr Stout added: “We strongly advise that no one buys tickets from the secondary market as there is a very good chance that the tickets will either not be genuine or, if we are able to identify from any resale site, will have been cancelled.”

Viagogo — which didn’t respond to a request for comment — had tickets for the concert on sale at prices of up to £200 yesterday.