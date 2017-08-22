Stereophonics fans must bring photo ID to Dundee show to beat ticket touts

Music fans are being urged to be prepared for tonight’s sell-out Stereophonics gig in Dundee to beat ticket touts.

The Welsh rockers will take to the stage at the Caird Hall in a “once in a lifetime” gig.

Briefs for the show sold out in moments and third-party sites had listings for tickets at three-times the face-value shortly after.

Fans queued up at the Dundee Box Office from 4.30am on the day, but many were left disappointed at missing out on the show.

Regular Music, the promoters of the gig, have moved to cancel some tickets that have been re-sold, but have urged those attending to bring ID gain access.

A spokesman said: “Regular Music would remind all those attending the concert on Tuesday to assist in the prevention of resale.

“In order to gain entry to the venue, ticket holders will be asked to present photo ID matching the name printed on their order.

“The name of the lead booker who placed the order is printed on each ticket for this concert.

“This means that each ticket purchaser must enter the concert at the same time as his or her guests.

“Remember also that backpacks, rucksacks and large bags will not be permitted. As with all major events in the UK, please allow additional time for access to the venue.”

Stereophonics have been praised for their stellar live performances and have headlined at many of the UK’s high-profile music festivals including Glastonbury.

Following their show tonight, they go on to appear in London and then Irving Plaza in New York on September 5.

A spokesperson for Leisure & Culture Dundee added: “This is a once in a lifetime chance for many fans to see Stereophonics live and it is really special to have one of the biggest bands on the planet visiting Dundee.

“We hope that everyone has an absolutely amazing night and we are looking forward to welcoming the band and fans before their London and New York City shows.”