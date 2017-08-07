The promoter behind Stereophonics’ sold-out Dundee gig this month has moved to clarify concerns raised by concert-goers.

Last week, John Stout of Regular Music said that those attending the Caird Hall show on August 22 will have to show photo ID prior to entry.

However, this raised concerns from folk who had been gifted tickets as their name would not be printed on the briefs.

John has since told the Tele that people with the same surname as the purchaser will not have any issues.

Those who were gifted tickets by someone else will have to have the name on the ticket changed at the Dundee box office.

He added that groups of people who bought tickets together must all enter the venue at the same time.

John explained: “Tickets bearing the same surname (e.g. gifted by family members with the same surname) do not need to be transferred and ticket holders will be able to enter with their own ID.

“Recipients of tickets gifted by someone with a different surname should bring the credit card that the tickets were bought with and their tickets to the box office on the night to have name change validated before entry to the venue.

“All the people in the same purchase of tickets will need to access the venue at the same time i.e. a person who has bought four tickets must enter with the other thee people at the same time.”

The Welsh rockers’ show sold out in minutes after going on sale on Tuesday and briefs went on resale sites at inflated prices moments later.

The gig promoter has also warned against buying tickets on resale sites as they could be cancelled.