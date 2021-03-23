Stephen Glass: Dundee-born former Scotland international replaces Derek McInnes at Aberdeen

Aberdeen have appointed Stephen Glass as the club’s new boss.

The Dundee-born former Scotland international – linked with the Dundee United job last summer before the arrival of Micky Mellon – replaces Derek McInnes in the Pittodrie hot seat.

It is the 44-year-old’s first full-time role in management after spells as caretaker gaffer of Atlanta United in the United States as well as running the second team setup.

‘My football education has been extensive’

Former Dons star Glass, tipped to recruit Celtic captain Scott Brown as his No2, said: “It is a real honour to be named Aberdeen FC manager.

“Since my retirement from playing, I have been focussed on becoming the best coach I can be with the aim of being in a position to secure an opportunity such as this.

“Having worked with a number of esteemed managers and coaches in the game, my football education has been extensive and my time with Atlanta United 2 has afforded me the chance to develop some exciting young players and hone my coaching skills.

“From the initial conversations I have had with the chairman and the board this week I am hugely excited about the plans that are being put in place for next season.

“Dons’ fans can be assured by my drive for Aberdeen to compete fiercely and to win.”

‘Stephen Glass is a bright, young, emerging manager’

Dons chairman Dave Cormack hailed Glass – who also starred for Newcastle, Watford, Hibs and Dunfermline – as the “outstanding candidate” to take over from McInnes.

Cormack told the club’s official website: “During our recruitment process our football strategy, philosophy and the key attributes we desire in a new manager led us to short-listing and interviewing a number of emerging highly talented, driven and ambitious coaches.

“Stephen was the outstanding candidate for the role.

“He is a bright, young, emerging manager who has all the attributes we are looking for to take this club forward.

“His winning mentality, having been mentored in the ‘Aberdeen Way’ from an early age by the likes of Teddy Scott, Alex Smith and Willie Miller, and desire to embrace the club’s strategy were key factors in our decision.

“He is committed to an exciting, attacking style of football and maximising our player budget so we can get the best out of, and right balance between, experienced players and, crucially, developing and playing young first team players.”

