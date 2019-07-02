Charity supporting disabled children hoping folk will take on Dundee Kiltwalk

A charity that helps children with disabilities and other support needs is appealing for people to put on their kilts and raise some funds.

Corenerstone’s Stepping Stones Club provides support to children with disabilities free of charge and relies on charitable donations to operate.

The club provides children with the opportunity to socialise, have fun and develop skills as they grow. Up to 60 children aged from three to 16 attend the clubs during the week.

Many of the children who attend live with more than one disability and have unique support needs, with some needing assistance with eating and breathing, while others struggle with communication.

Stepping Stones has a person-centred approach to the care it provides and aims to meet the individual needs and ambitions of each child that attends the service.

With the annual cost of supporting a child with high dependency coming in at £2,780, Stepping Stones is appealing for the local community to participate in the Dundee Kiltwalk on August 18.

To register for the Kiltwalk, visit thekiltwalk.co.uk – the charity is listed under Cornerstone on the website.

All funds raised for Cornerstone at the Dundee Kiltwalk will go towards supporting the Stepping Stones club.

The Dundee clubs are based at the Circle, Staffa Place.