A recruitment drive is under way to fill a dream job of patrolling the spectacular sands of Lunan Bay beach in Angus as it prepares for another bumper summer.

Lunan Bay Communities Partnership (LBCP) is looking to have the two new seasonal rangers in post by July to patrol the stunning two-mile beach between Arbroath and Montrose – which could be a dream job for some.

And as workplaces go, it’s a cracker.

It is the latest stage of the community led charity’s association with Angus Council and Angus Alive to make the best of the tourist hotspot for the thousands who flock there.

The rangers’ watch over Lunan Bay and its hinterland from Boddin to Ethie Haven will see them advise and educate visitors, particularly on responsible access and work on habitat maintenance and conservation.

Sitting above the mouth of the River Lunan is the ruin of the 12th century Red Castle, which has links to Robert the Bruce.

It was cordoned off earlier this year after storms caused landslips below the sandstone structure.

The rangers will maintain close links with the council’s community enforcement wardens and Police Scotland in an effort to avoid a repeat of problems which hit the area last year.

Green Recovery Fund

LBCP successfully secured Nature Scot funding through the agency’s Better Places Green Recovery Fund .

The fund aims help communities and destinations develop plans for pro-active visitor management in nature ‘hot spot’ locations across Scotland.

LBCP chairman Andrew Gauldie said: “The funded deployment of Lunan Bay countryside rangers realises the efforts of time and experience that have been invested into the LBCP, not only by the board of trustees, but also by members numbering more than 60 who have provided their full support.

“The rangers will be providing targeted messages about the importance of protecting and preserving the environment at Lunan Bay, which is a treasure trove of natural history.

“The aim is also to allow visitors and residents alike to gain from insight, experience and enhanced knowledge.

“There are many further projects LBCP intend to be initiating to strengthen the cohesion of the Lunan Bay communities and look after the beautiful, but fragile location.”

Jewel in crown

Angus communities convener, Councillor Mark Salmond said: “I am delighted that this funding bid, which has been driven by LBCP, will lead to the creation of these two important ranger roles.

“As I have said before, Lunan Bay is one of the brightest jewels in the Angus crown.

“It is very much a go-to destination for large numbers of people during the summer months,” added the Montrose Inpependent.

Anyone who heads to Lunan Bay, or any of our Angus beauty spots, should remember these three simple words – leave no trace. Angus communities convener Mark Salmond

“We saw the challenges that a big influx of people into the area can present last year, during more stringent COVID-19 restrictions.

“I hope that, once appointed, our Lunan Bay rangers can help people – locals and visitors alike – to appreciate just how important our open spaces and natural habitats are to us all and that it is crucial we take care of them.

“Anyone who heads to Lunan Bay, or any of our Angus beauty spots, should remember these three simple words – leave no trace.”

Anyone interested in applying to be a Lunan Bay ranger can find full details at myjobscotland.

Applications can bu submitted until June 4 and the ranger posts will run until the end of October.