Steel worker admits causing horror crash which killed 68-year-old Brechin man

A careless steel worker has admitted causing the death of a 68-year-old man after a horror van smash on the A94.

William Barclay was instantly killed after the Renault Kangoo he was driving flew through the air and landed on top of another woman’s car on the A94 Coupar Angus to Forfar road, near Eassie, in February 2019.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Steven Hall pleaded guilty to causing his death by dangerous driving by pulling out of a junction in his red Ford Transit and colliding with Mr Barclay’s vehicle.

Marie Law managed to escape from her Volkswagen Polo but Mr Barclay was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A former painter and decorator, Mr Barclay, known to many as Bill, was considered a popular and well-known figure in his home town, having been involved with junior football team Brechin Victoria for a number of years. At the time of the crash, he was working as a driver for a local firm.

Sentence has now been deferred on Hall, 59, until next month for reports to be obtained.

The court heard that Hall had driven just a short distance away from his workplace at Scot-Steel Limited.

Fiscal depute John Adams said that Hall was bound to give way on approaching the junction with the road conditions dry and very little traffic.

It was concluded that Hall had a “clear and unobstructed” view of Mr Barclay’s van for around eight seconds prior to the collision

Mr Adams told the court: “The driver of the Volkswagen noticed the accused’s vehicle at the junction and wasn’t sure if it was slowing for the junction but she instinctively started to slow down because of the presence of the vehicle.

“She also noticed the deceased’s vehicle coming towards her. The accused’s vehicle moved out, turning east to the A94.

“The vehicle struck the offside of the deceased’s vehicles causing it to go broadside on the road before it rolled and became airborne, somersaulting through the air before coming to a rest on the roof of the witness’ vehicle.”

Mr Adams said the woman was able to escape but firefighters had to prise open the door of Mr Barclay’s van where he was pronounced dead at 1.58pm. A post-mortem examination found the cause of his death to be head injuries and blunt force trauma.

Ms Law did not suffer any injuries while Hall complained of aches and pains.

Police later arrested Hall in connection with the crash in August last year where he provided a “no comment” interview.

Hall, of Alexander Rise, Glenrothes, pleaded guilty on indictment to causing the death of Mr Barclay by careless driving on the A94 Perth to Forfar, leading to Hatton of Eassie by Forfar, by failing to give way at a junction, turning east onto the path of Mr Barclay’s van.

This caused the van to lose control, overturn and collide with the car driven by Marie Law and rest on top of it. All three cars were damaged and Mr Barclay died “there and then”.

Defence counsel Barry Smith said Hall was keen to express his sincere apologies and condolences for the incident.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Hall until July for reports before disqualifying him from driving in the interim. His bail order was allowed to continue.