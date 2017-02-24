One of Scotland’s most popular plays is heading to Dundee to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The Steamie will be performed at the Dundee Rep Theatre from September 18-23 as part of a special tour.

Written by Tony Roper, the Rab C Nesbitt star will direct the production across the nine-week run.

Set in the 1950s during the last days of the Glasgow wash-houses, it sees Dolly, Magrit, Doreen and Mrs Culfeathers attempting to get their washing done before they have to return home for the bells.

It aims to remember and honour what was good about that time in Scotland’s history, as well as looking back on the more unfortunate aspects of that period.

The show is a favourite on the Scottish theatre circuit with a host of adaptations having been performed by amateur production companies.

After opening in Kirkcaldy, The Steamie will also take to the stage in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, Stirling and Ayr, although the full cast list for the show has still to be announced by producers.

Speaking ahead of the show, Roper said: “In my late forties I sat down with a pen and a jotter and wrote my first-ever play.

“Thirty years have since passed and The Steamie is still there, giving laughter and tears and touching that intangible something in an audience that has made it a favourite night out.”