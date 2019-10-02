Steam train enthusiasts turn out in legions for two-day Dundee museum event

Steam train enthusiasts turned out in their legions for a two-day exhibition at Dundee’s Museum of Transport (DMoT).

Manager Sam Walker savoured the success of another fun-filled time at the Mews Market museum and said: “Our bi-annual steam weekend is always a popular event with families for an affordable and enjoyable day out.

“The exhibition attracts both visitors and local people and it is a unique event.”

The museum received accredited status from Museums Galleries Scotland last year and earned a three-star rating from VisitScotland.

It is an independent venue which is staffed by volunteers who help display various vehicles form local and national collections.

The centre also provides information on local transport pioneers and innovators in a series of exhibits.

Meanwhile, Officials at DMoT are steaming ahead with plans to relocate to the former Maryfield tram depot.