Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Steam locomotive featured in Paddington film in Tayside and Fife today – here’s where you can see it

By Steven Rae
July 22, 2021, 8:41 am Updated: July 22, 2021, 9:19 am

Locomotive enthusiasts will be able to catch a glimpse of a famous steam engine today in Tayside and Fife.

tornado locomotive steam engine
The Tornado steam engine will be travelling from Edinburgh to Aberdeen today.

As part of The Aberdonian tour, the 60163 Tornado will depart from Edinburgh Waverley to Aberdeen, up the east coast and back again.

Built in 2008, it has featured on BBC’s Top Gear, and even made an appearance on the big screen in Paddington 2 in 2017.

Perthshire stations

There are several places along the route today where people can catch a glimpse.

The locomotive will be in Fife and Perthshire this morning, then 0n to Dundee in the early afternoon before heading into Angus.

It arrives in North Queensferry around 10am, after crossing the Forth Rail Bridge.

Six-minute stop in Perth

People in Inverkeithing can see the engine around 10.03am, Dalgety Bay at 10.05am, Aberdour at 10.09am and Burntisland at 10.13am.

Then it’s on to Kinghorn at 10.17am and Kirkcaldy at 10.22am.

Between 10.28am and 1050am the Tornado passes Thornton South Junction, Thorton North Junction, Markinch, Ladybank, Newburgh and Hilton Junction.

After arriving in Perth at 11.10am for a planned six-minute stop, the engine will be at Barnhill at 11.20 and Errol at 11.31.

Enthusiasts looking to get a proper look at the steam engine might want to head to Invergowrie, where it arrives at 11.37am and will stop for 12 minutes.

The footbridge at Invergowrie is ideal as a viewing point.

Dundee, Broughty Ferry and Arbroath

The locomotive will pass Dundee Central Junction around 11.45am, where it will stop until 12.09pm.

Then it’s onwards to Camperdown Junction at 12.14pm, Broughty Ferry at 12.20pm.

From there it’s into Angus, passing Monifieth at 12.23pm, Carnoustie at 12.28pm, Arbroath at 12.45pm and Montrose at 12.54pm.

Full details of the route, including stops outside of Tayside and Fife, can be seen here.

The 60163 Tornado was completed in 2008, built from scratch by a team of volunteers as part of the A1 Steam Locomotive Trust.

It was originally designed by Arthur H Peppercorn for the London and North Eastern Railway and 49 were built in 1948/49 by British Railways, but all were scrapped by 1966.

Then, after 18 years of construction and fundraising, the £3 million locomotive was completed in August 2008, the first mainline steam locomotive to be built in the UK since 1961.

It was named by HRH Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in 2009.

WATCH: Flying Scotsman rekindles bygone age of steam as it visits Fife