Steam locomotive featured in Paddington film in Tayside and Fife today – here’s where you can see it

Locomotive enthusiasts will be able to catch a glimpse of a famous steam engine today in Tayside and Fife.

As part of The Aberdonian tour, the 60163 Tornado will depart from Edinburgh Waverley to Aberdeen, up the east coast and back again.

Built in 2008, it has featured on BBC’s Top Gear, and even made an appearance on the big screen in Paddington 2 in 2017.

Perthshire stations

There are several places along the route today where people can catch a glimpse.

The locomotive will be in Fife and Perthshire this morning, then 0n to Dundee in the early afternoon before heading into Angus.

It arrives in North Queensferry around 10am, after crossing the Forth Rail Bridge.

Six-minute stop in Perth

People in Inverkeithing can see the engine around 10.03am, Dalgety Bay at 10.05am, Aberdour at 10.09am and Burntisland at 10.13am.

Then it’s on to Kinghorn at 10.17am and Kirkcaldy at 10.22am.

Between 10.28am and 1050am the Tornado passes Thornton South Junction, Thorton North Junction, Markinch, Ladybank, Newburgh and Hilton Junction.

After arriving in Perth at 11.10am for a planned six-minute stop, the engine will be at Barnhill at 11.20 and Errol at 11.31.

Enthusiasts looking to get a proper look at the steam engine might want to head to Invergowrie, where it arrives at 11.37am and will stop for 12 minutes.

The footbridge at Invergowrie is ideal as a viewing point.

Dundee, Broughty Ferry and Arbroath

The locomotive will pass Dundee Central Junction around 11.45am, where it will stop until 12.09pm.

Then it’s onwards to Camperdown Junction at 12.14pm, Broughty Ferry at 12.20pm.

From there it’s into Angus, passing Monifieth at 12.23pm, Carnoustie at 12.28pm, Arbroath at 12.45pm and Montrose at 12.54pm.

Full details of the route, including stops outside of Tayside and Fife, can be seen here.

New Tour! 'The Magna Carta' Sat 8th October 2016. London KX to Lincoln & return with Tornado https://t.co/TDmbhf88Pw pic.twitter.com/IU2rUvvG36 — 60163 Tornado (@60163_Tornado) June 7, 2016

The 60163 Tornado was completed in 2008, built from scratch by a team of volunteers as part of the A1 Steam Locomotive Trust.

It was originally designed by Arthur H Peppercorn for the London and North Eastern Railway and 49 were built in 1948/49 by British Railways, but all were scrapped by 1966.

Then, after 18 years of construction and fundraising, the £3 million locomotive was completed in August 2008, the first mainline steam locomotive to be built in the UK since 1961.

It was named by HRH Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in 2009.