Steak hanger kebabs are a winning dish at WeeCOOK Kitchen in Carnoustie

As the TV theme tune says, everybody needs good neighbours – and we’re very fortunate with ours (though perhaps not as lucky as they are).

Every now and again, we find an excuse to go out together and hearing they had never been to the WeeCook Kitchen was reason enough for an outing.

Mrs across the road booked a table for the Friday night. She tried to get a 7.30pm slot but was advised 7pm would suit the kitchen better as the restaurant closed at 9.30pm. OK.

She also found out the restaurant doesn’t sell booze but you can take in your own, or buy drinks from the bar next door. Thus four of us were heard clinking our way into the restaurant.

We’ve been to the venue before (when it was under other ownership) and things haven’t changed overly much. There’s an enclosed outdoor space with cosy patio heaters, though we had a table inside restaurant.

Although it’s just one room, it’s nicely decorated in muted tones. Along the walls on either side of the door there are light curtains that are rows of diamond shapes, with lights at each point – they are very pretty.

We were all feeling a bit hungry and so starters were in order. There are five on the menu and we had four, excluding the soup, though we were also given a tapas menu that had many more dishes on it that I’m sure we could have had as starters.

For mains, my three dining companions selected the hanger kebabs (two steak at £16.75 each, and one chicken souvlaki at £11.50), while I opted for the more exotic sounding nasi goreng (£10.50) and, of course, a side of chips (£2).

As we poured ourselves some wine, we were given a small bowl of poppadoms with some chilli sauce in it. I felt the bowl was quite small for four people but as I also found the sauce was a wee bit too hot, I was happy to leave them to the others.

Fairly quickly we took delivery of our starters. The black and blue bruschetta (toasted bread, black pudding, blue cheese, rocket and balsamic, £6) and a haggis pakora (£5.75) were delivered to the other side of the table and both declared delicious. I like bruschetta, but not blue cheese, so it’s probably not for me.

On our side we had “proper” prawn cocktail (£5.75) which is cleverly presented in a wrapping of thinly sliced cucumber filled with prawns and sauce, and firecracker cauliflower (£5.75) – oriental sticky spicy sauce, lime mayo, sesame, coriander, chilli and cucumber. I’m quite enjoying finding out all the clever things chefs can do with cauliflower and this dish didn’t disappoint.

On to our mains, and the kebabs just look fabulous. A skewer filled with meat hangs from a hook over plates that have the accompaniments on them.

The sirloin steaks come with onion rings, garlic mayo and garlic butter dips and the trick is to pour the melted butter over the steak before you take it off the skewer. It is truly delicious. Both also came with chips.

The chicken is marinated in rapeseed oil, garlic, lemon and oregano and served with chilli sauce and mint yoghurt dips. Again, a taste to be savoured. It came with rice and, as we were there on my recommendation, I was pleased to see happy faces as they tucked in.

Over in my seat, I was slightly less happy. My adventurous (for me) nasi goreng was described as Indonesian fried rice, chicken, prawns, carrot, cabbage, spring onion, fried egg, sriracha chilli sauce and shrimp crackers. They forgot to add peas to the list. I’m not a fan,and there were plenty of them. I picked my way through and the dish was flavoursome, though I wasn’t fond of the crackers. I was delighted though when my lovely husband left me some steak and an onion ring and we got to swap!

One small point, while we were eating our main course we were asked if we’d like coffee as they were about to clean the machine. I appreciate there is a closing time, but it was 75 minutes until then and I think it would be better service to wait.